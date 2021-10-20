St. Thomas Residents Urged Not to Resort to Mob Killing

Detectives are probing the mob killing of an unidentified man in Llandewey district in St. Thomas on Wednesday, October 20.

Reports from the Bath Police are that about 7:30 a.m., residents saw the man in a section of the community, attacked, and beat him. The Police were summoned and on their arrival, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives theorised that the residents believed the man was Davion Bryan, the man suspected of abducting two girls in St. Thomas last week.

Superintendent Allison Byfield, who is in charge of the St. Thomas Division, is urging citizens to desist from carrying out mob killing because it is a criminal offence for which they can be arrested and charged. “If and when you see the suspect, contact the police. It serves no one’s interest for persons to take justice in their own hands,” she said.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com