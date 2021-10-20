St. Thomas Residents Urged Not to Resort to Mob Killing

Detectives are probing the mob killing of an unidentified man in Llandewey district in St. Thomas on Wednesday, October 20.

Reports from the Bath Police are that about 7:30 a.m., residents saw the man in a section of the community, attacked, and beat him. The Police were summoned and on their arrival, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives theorised that the residents believed the man was Davion Bryan, the man suspected of abducting two girls in St. Thomas last week.

Superintendent Allison Byfield, who is in charge of the St. Thomas Division, is urging citizens to desist from carrying out mob killing because it is a criminal offence for which they can be arrested and charged. “If and when you see the suspect, contact the police. It serves no one’s interest for persons to take justice in their own hands,” she said.