Fitzroy Douglas Missing, from Kingston

Fifty-one-year-old Fitzroy Douglas, gardener of Bellevue Drive, Kingston 19 has been missing since Sunday, October 17.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Douglas was last seen at home wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans pants. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fitzroy Douglas is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.