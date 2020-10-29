J’can thrower Nedrick’s court case in Minnesota postponed until December 1

Jamaica News: Jamaican shot-putter and national junior shot put record holder Kevin Nedrick has had his case at the Hennepin County District Court in Minnesota, USA postponed to Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The 21-year-old made a second appearance to answer to charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, October 28.

The former Petersfield High School standout was arrested and charged on Tuesday, August 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman in her campus apartment at the University of Minnesota after celebrating the woman’s roommate’s 21st birthday the previous night.

Nedrick who attended Barton County College where he was national junior college champion before transferring to the University of Minnesota.

The Jamaican first appeared in court on August 26. The judge ruled that all conditions of bail remain the same. Bail was set at US $10,000.