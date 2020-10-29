2 nursing homes ordered closed

Jamaica News: Two nursing homes have been ordered close for non-compliance with COVID-19 operational protocols, the Minister of Health and Wellness is reporting.

Dr Christopher Tufton announced that one is in Hanover and the other in Manchester.

The Minister said in the last two weeks 226 nursing homes, including 13 Government run infirmaries were inspected by public health staff. He said about half the number were compliant; these being 99 homes and seven infirmaries.

He said the others have been served notices to become complaint in 30 days. Two of them were however closed.

The Health Minister was speaking Wednesday evening in a virtual media briefing, from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

