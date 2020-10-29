Big wins for Manchester United and FC Barcelona in Champion League

FC Barcelona and Manchester United secured comfortable wins in their matches on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

FC Barcelona stopped Juventus 2-0 in the European Champions League in Turin on the back of goals from Ousmane Dembele and a Lionel Messi penalty.

Manchester United was the performance of the day who flogged RB Liepzig 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford bagging a hatrick, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial on the scoresheet.

Chelsea also slammed Krasnodar 4-0 thanks to goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

While last season’s beaten finalist, Paris St. Germain, lost Neymar to injury but got two goals from Everton’s on-loan striker Moise Kean in their 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

