Face-to-face school to start on phased basis

Seventeen schools in nine parishes are to reopen for face-to-face

classes as of November 9.

The Minister of Education Fayval Williams said the schools were low

risk for the spread of COVID-19 and are part of a pilot programme

that will be assessed after two weeks.

Mrs. Williams said the schools could not be named now as

consultation was continuing with their principals. She said in due

course they would be named. Twelve of the 19 schools are primary

institutions and the other five are secondary schools.

The 17 schools are among more than 70 that have been categorized

as low risk but to manage that number under a pilot was not feasible

the minister said. She emphasised that the reopening of the physical

schools was a phased process.

Mrs Williams was speaking Wednesday evening at a virtual media

briefing.