Face-to-face school to start on phased basis

Seventeen schools in nine parishes are to reopen for face-to-face
classes as of November 9.
The Minister of Education Fayval Williams said the schools were low
risk for the spread of COVID-19 and are part of a pilot programme
that will be assessed after two weeks.
Mrs. Williams said the schools could not be named now as
consultation was continuing with their principals. She said in due
course they would be named. Twelve of the 19 schools are primary
institutions and the other five are secondary schools.
The 17 schools are among more than 70 that have been categorized
as low risk but to manage that number under a pilot was not feasible
the minister said. She emphasised that the reopening of the physical
schools was a phased process.
Mrs Williams was speaking Wednesday evening at a virtual media
briefing.

