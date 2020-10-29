3 charged for murder of St Thomas businessman

Three men have been charged for the murder of 32-year-old Dexter Rhoden, a
businessman of Leith Hall district, St. Thomas, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Those charged with murder have been identified as:
– Thirty-nine-year-old Roger Squire, otherwise called ‘Bye Bye’of Pipe
Road, Lyssons, St. Thomas and New Jersey, United States of America;
twenty-five-year-old Kevon McLean, otherwise called ‘Stamma’, of First
Street, Kingston 11, and Jabeur Johnson, a footballer, otherwise
called‘Baller’ of Adelaide Street, Kingston 16
Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 12:15 p.m., Rhoden was shot
dead in Prospect, near Lyssons by four armed men travelling in a Honda Fit
motor car. An off-duty policeman responded and one of the gunmen was shot
dead on the Lyssons main road.
Reinforcements were called and another of the gunmen was also shot dead in
Highbury district, St. Thomas after he reportedly challenged the lawmen.
One M16 assault rifle with a magazine containing twenty-nine 5.56 rounds of
ammunition, an extra magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition,
and an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing nine 7.62 rounds of
ammunition were seized during the incident.
Squire, McLean and Johnson were subsequently arrested and were charged on
Friday, October 23.
–
They are scheduled to appear before the Morant Bay Parish Court on
Wednesday, November 04, 2020.
Detectives are also reporting that their investigations have revealed that the two
men who were fatally shot shortly after the incident have been identified as
members of the Wellys Kelly and Genocide gangs, which operate out of the
Kingston Eastern and Kingston Central police divisions, respectively.
One of them, 24-year-old Tevin Bell of Bryden Street, Kingston 16 was wanted
by the Kingston Eastern Police, the Kingston Central Police as well as
investigators assigned to the Major Investigation Division (MID) for several
counts of murder, shooting with intent and wounding with intent.