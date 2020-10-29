3 charged for murder of St Thomas businessman

Three men have been charged for the murder of 32-year-old Dexter Rhoden, a

businessman of Leith Hall district, St. Thomas, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Those charged with murder have been identified as:

– Thirty-nine-year-old Roger Squire, otherwise called ‘Bye Bye’of Pipe

Road, Lyssons, St. Thomas and New Jersey, United States of America;

twenty-five-year-old Kevon McLean, otherwise called ‘Stamma’, of First

Street, Kingston 11, and Jabeur Johnson, a footballer, otherwise

called‘Baller’ of Adelaide Street, Kingston 16

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 12:15 p.m., Rhoden was shot

dead in Prospect, near Lyssons by four armed men travelling in a Honda Fit

motor car. An off-duty policeman responded and one of the gunmen was shot

dead on the Lyssons main road.

Reinforcements were called and another of the gunmen was also shot dead in

Highbury district, St. Thomas after he reportedly challenged the lawmen.

One M16 assault rifle with a magazine containing twenty-nine 5.56 rounds of

ammunition, an extra magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition,

and an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing nine 7.62 rounds of

ammunition were seized during the incident.

Squire, McLean and Johnson were subsequently arrested and were charged on

Friday, October 23.

–

They are scheduled to appear before the Morant Bay Parish Court on

Wednesday, November 04, 2020.

Detectives are also reporting that their investigations have revealed that the two

men who were fatally shot shortly after the incident have been identified as

members of the Wellys Kelly and Genocide gangs, which operate out of the

Kingston Eastern and Kingston Central police divisions, respectively.

One of them, 24-year-old Tevin Bell of Bryden Street, Kingston 16 was wanted

by the Kingston Eastern Police, the Kingston Central Police as well as

investigators assigned to the Major Investigation Division (MID) for several

counts of murder, shooting with intent and wounding with intent.