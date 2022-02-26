‘Janga’ Killed in St Ann Motorcycle Accident

Twenty-six-year-old Ackeem Brown, otherwise called ‘Janja’ of Orange Town, St Ann, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on the Llandovery main road in the parish on Thursday, February 24.

Reports from the St Ann Police are that about 3:50 am, Brown was traveling with a female pillion on his motorcycle when on reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brown and the pillion were transported to the hospital where Brown succumbed to his injuries.

The female pillion who also sustained serious injuries has been admitted to the hospital.