4-Year-Old Student Dies after being Left in Teacher’s Car

An investigation has been launched into the death of a four-year-old male student, who died on Thursday morning after being left behind inside a teacher’s car in Rollington Town.

It is reported that the teacher transported several students to the Destowe Bennett Basic School, but on their arrival at the premises, all the students got out, except the small boy.

Later in the day, the teacher went to retrieve an item from her car and found the student unconscious on the inside.

She raised an alarm, and the child was transported to the Bustamante Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead.

The incident has since been placed under investigation.