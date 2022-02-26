4-Year-Old Student Dies after being Left in Teacher’s Car

4-Year-Old Student Dies after being Left in Teacher's Car
4-Year-Old Student Dies after being Left in Teacher's Car
An investigation has been launched into the death of a four-year-old male student, who died on Thursday morning after being left behind inside a teacher’s car in Rollington Town.
It is reported that the teacher transported several students to the Destowe Bennett Basic School, but on their arrival at the premises, all the students got out, except the small boy.
Later in the day, the teacher went to retrieve an item from her car and found the student unconscious on the inside.
She raised an alarm, and the child was transported to the Bustamante Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead.
The incident has since been placed under investigation.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com