Police Caught Fire while Testing Counterfeit Rum

A Police Constable who was severely burnt while in the process of testing a bottle of counterfeit rum, along Innswood road in St Catherine, on Tuesday, February 22, remains at the hospital in serious condition.

Reports are that about 9:20 am, the officer was part of a team that intercepted a Toyota probox motor car along the Innswood main road near Old Harbour, with suspicious occupants on board.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several buckets packed with bottles containing substances resembling rum.

It is further reported that the officer took a cigarette lighter and was in the process of testing a small portion of the liquid when it blew up and a section of his face caught fire.

His colleagues rushed him to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was treated and admitted.

The men on board the vehicle were also arrested and charged.