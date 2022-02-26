Double Fatal Accident in Discovery Bay

The Discovery Bay Police in St Ann has commenced an investigation into a fatal accident that resulted in the death of two persons along a section of the Discovery Bay main road in the parish, on Thursday, February 24.

Dead are 40-year-old Kerrian Ferrigan, and 42-year-old Ryan Parry, a carpenter, and both of Belfield district in Run-Away-Bay, also in St Ann.

Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that about 8:00 am, Ferrigan and Parry were traveling westerly along the roadway in a Mitsubishi Lancer motor car when they allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a silver Mercedes.

The occupants of both vehicles sustained serious injuries and were transported to the St Ann Bay hospital, where Ferrigan and Parry were pronounced dead, and the other victims treated and admitted.