Jamaica’s Ladies Take 1st Hold of CGC Ladies Trophy

Jamaica’s ladies returned to the island recently with the Jodi Munn-Barrow Trophy which they won at the 26th Caribbean Golf Classic, which was held at the at the Casa de Campo golf course in Puerto Rico. Although its Jamaica’s first hold on the ladies trophy – the Jodi Munn-Barrow Trophy it has been around for the past ten years.

Munn-Barrow who is the president of the Jamaica Golf Association was on the golf course and posted the best individual score to lead Jamaica to victory in the Ladies section of the competition.

The Jamaican ladies’ team amassed forty-seven and a half points for the win ahead of Puerto Rico who got forty-seven points for their second place in the thirteen-country three-day competition.

Munn-Barrow was very pleased with the team’s performance, “the Jamaica Golf Association is very proud that the Jamaican team became victorious at the 2022 Caribbean Golf Association Classic held in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic. The ladies came out on top in the Jodi Munn-Barrow Trophy and we are very proud of our women. It was a very small delegation but they all fought valiantly and they came out on top beating Puerto Rico by half a point in the final standings and we hope that this is the beginning of even more victories for our ladies teams.”

The other members of the winning ladies’ team were Michele McCreath, Sonia Stewart-Wittock, Diane Hudson, Leann Chong, Krystal Chung, Suzan White and Deborah Newnham.

There were two other trophies on offer, namely the Robert Grell Trophy for the Men’s team and the George Noon Trophy for the winning country that amassed the most point in the Ladies’ and Men’s sections. Those trophies went to Puerto Rico who scored 120 points to win the Robert Grell Trophy and 167 points to take the George Noon Trophy.

Jamaica came fourth overall with one hundred and one and a half (101.5) points, ahead of the Bahamas on eighty-seven (87) points.

Jamaica’s male team bagged fifty-four (54) points for fifth place overall while Trinidad and Tobago on fifty-three (53) was 6th.

The members of the Jamaican male team were William Knibbs, Dr. Mark Newnham, Robert Chin, Radcliff Knibbs, Carlyle Hudson, Dorrel Allen, Norman Pryce, Richard White, Peter Chin and Bruce Robertson.

The Caribbean Golf Classic is a team event competed for by teams of unlimited number from each participating member country playing eighteen holes each day. The teams are divided into flights (or groups) based on handicap and gender. It is a modified stableford competition where points are awarded on a gross basis depending on the quality of play – par, over or under par or the number of strokes taken to the score on a particular hole.