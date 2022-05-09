Body of Newborn Baby Found in Garbage Bin

The body of a newborn baby was discovered in a handbag on Temple Lane in downtown Kingston.

Police were alerted after passersby spotted dogs biting the bag and reported it. When the police arrived, they discovered the dead baby wrapped in newspaper inside the bag, and place in a garbage bin.

According to police, the body was allegedly dumped there on Mother’s Day.

Investigators from Central Kingston are currently at the scene where a large crowd has gathered.