Body of Newborn Baby Found in Garbage Bin

The body of a newborn baby was discovered in a handbag on Temple Lane in downtown Kingston.

Police were alerted after passersby spotted dogs biting the bag and reported it. When the police arrived, they discovered the dead baby wrapped in newspaper inside the bag, and place in a garbage bin.

According to police, the body was allegedly dumped there on Mother’s Day.

Investigators from Central Kingston are currently at the scene where a large crowd has gathered.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com