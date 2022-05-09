Woman Killed in Manchester Crash

A pregnant woman is now dead, and two others injured, following a motor vehicle accident on the Winston Jones Highway near Mandeville on Sunday night.

Dead is Torian Elliot, 22, of Ritchies district in Clarendon.

According to reports, Elliott and two other people were traveling in a Toyota Crown at 7:30 p.m. when they were hit by another vehicle that did not stop.

The driver of the Toyota lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the Crown going over a guardrail.

The victims were taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where Elliott was pronounced dead.