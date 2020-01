INGREDIENTS

3/4 Mackerel

3 1/2 cups coconut milk

1 large onion

2 country pepper (scotch bonnet)

3 medium size tomatoes

1 glove garlic

1 shake black pepper

1 tip of vinegar

1 stalk escallion

1 sprig of thyme

DIRECTION

1. Soak salted mackerel

2. Wash with lime and remove bones

3. Boil coconut milk until oil is almost formed

4. Add season to coconut milk and cook for 10 minutes

5. Add fish and cook until done

6. Serve over hot boiled bananas