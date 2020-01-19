‘Bad Boys 4’ On The Way After ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Has Killer Box Office Weekend

'Bad Boys 4' On The Way After 'Bad Boys For Life' Has Killer Box Office Weekend
Before news even broke that Bad Boys For Life had a huge win at the box office, Sony announced that a fourth film is on the way.

The third film in the franchise, which opened in theaters last Friday, earned more than $68 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, reports Forbes.

It makes Bad Boys For Life, where Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprised their roles as two best friend cops Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett respectively, the second-largest film opening in January of all time.

Sony also revealed last week that a Bad Boys 4 is in the works at the movie studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Bremner, who also worked on the Bad Boys for Life script has been asked to write again, and of course the franchise’s stars Smith and Lawrence are expected to return.

Perhaps this time, they’ll create a story line for our girl Gabrielle Union, who portrayed Syd, Lawrence’s onscreen little sister in the first films.

There’s no word on when Bad Boys 4 will hit theaters, but our guess is that fans won’t have to wait as long.

