Here are some of the most delicious Jamaican foods on the island…

Rice and peas and chicken, jerk chicken, curry chicken, Ackee and Salt fish and dumplings, meat patties, escovitched fish, callaloo, peas soup, oxtail, cowfoot, “run-dung”,…and more…

Rice and Peas and Chicken

This one is at the top of the list of our island favorites. We eat it every sunday…with either some carrot juice or sour sop juice on the side.

Every man, woman, boy, and girl on the island look forward to this sunday treat every week…and if sunday comes and it is not on the table, then it just does not feel right. Even the poorest of family on the island, will find ways to get this traditional sunday meal on the table every week.

Curry Chicken

Here is delicious Jamaican dish #2! You can eat it with “white” rice, rice and peas, bread, dumplings…just about anything you choose!

The idea came about a long time ago, after the Indians brought curry to the island. The west African slaves took this curry, added a variety of spices to it, and out came the Jamaican curry powder. When used to season and cook chicken or goat, for that matter, the result is one of the most savory of Jamaican foods.

Ackee and Saltfish and Dumplings

Another sumptuous favorite among Jamaican foods! This one is so good that the government slapped the tag of NATIONAL DISH “pon” it.

A few pads of ackee, cooked with some well seasoned saltfish…and you have the most delicious combination there is. Add that to some cooked or fried dumplings and the combination is complete.

The only thing left to do is enjoy!

Jamaican Meat patty

Another delicious delight…

We eat this one on the island just about everyday…mainly for lunch with a bottle of ‘soft drinks’ (soda) or some box drinks…along with a cocoa bread or two on the side.

Jerk Chicken

This is one of those Jamaican foods that will set your mouth on some good fire! The flavor, the aroma, the taste, the heat…they are out of this world. I love “me” some jerk chicken! If you have never tasted it before, you are really missing something special!

Just come on down to Jamaica and you will see what I am talking about. Jerk chicken is everywhere! From the push cart man, to the little corner restauant, to much bigger central restaurant, to the tourist resorts.

Escovitch Fish

Hmmm….Hmmmm! All you need for this one is some fish from the Caribbean waters, a few simple spices, and you are set to go! I have to tell you that I tried other fishes, but it’s just not the same. No offense!

Callaloo

The last one on the list of Jamaican foods, for now, is callaloo. We call this poor man food. …reason being, you can plant it in your back yard, take care of it, reap it, and cook when its ready!

