The Jamaican dollar increase in value during trading on Monday, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

The local currency appreciated by $0.39 against the United States dollar during trading to close at $153.92 from $154.31 on the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settles at J$127.47, up from J$125.19, on Monday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$216.58 up from J$212.40.