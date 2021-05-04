Safaree and Erica Mena Expecting Baby No.2

Safaree Samuels is about to have two babies under 2!

This, following a very public fallout in February with his wife Erica Mena, when they suggested they were getting a divorce.

In a since-deleted Twitter post, the Love & Hip Hop: New York personality wrote, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

His Love & Hip Hop co-star Mena fired back, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

But apparently, that’s all water under the bridge. On Tuesday, May 4, Safaree revealed he and Mena are expecting their second child.

“Safire got a new sibling,” Safaree captioned a maternity photo on Instagram. “New baby who dis?? #2under2 time to get neutered. now I need a chef and a nanny.” In the comment section, Mena added, “Get ready!!!! Any day now.”

Erica Mena shared a series of pregnancy photos to her own Instagram account on Monday (May 3) and defended their choice to stay together.

“Marriage It’s not easy at all,” she wrote in one of the captions. “But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way too much to not be as grateful as I truly am.”

She added in another post, “More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway.”