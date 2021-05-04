$100 Million Allocated to MPs to Assist Poor and Needy Constituents

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has allocated $100 million for Members of Parliament (MPs) to provide greater assistance to their poorest and neediest constituents.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda, during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on April 27.

The Minister explained that the programme is designed to enable Members of Parliament to have the flexibility “to do the things that are necessary to bring relief to the suffering people within their constituency”.

He noted that Members of Parliament will be receiving letters shortly outlining the procedural and accountability requirements that will ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the resources.

