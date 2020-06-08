Jahmiel Sets The Mood With New Single ‘Lights Off’: Watch

The multifaceted Jahmiel flaunts his euphonious sounds and kindles romance in his new single Lights Off. The new music video premiered yesterday, Friday June 5th on his VEVO page courtesy in part of RD Studios and Quantanium Records.

Even though Jahmiel is largely known for his conscious tunes, we’ve also heard some pretty hardcore music from him as well, especially during his feud with Chronic Law a few weeks back. The young Patriotz trailblazer is certainly gifted in his craft, interchanging many hats as a songwriter, singer/deejay and producer for his own label Patriotz Muzik.

Lights Off is a smooth sounding R&B dancehall ballad that sets a romantic mood with the mixings of his sexy rhymes and symphonic vocals. In the song, Jahmiel has that one girl that he is smitten with; it just takes a suggestive text to spring him on his feet, “Mi put on mi Giuseppe, mek eh move. Girl mi wah fi deh up in a yuh vuh-uh-ooh,” he sings and heads right over to her place.

The Great Man deejay makes it known what she means to him, it’s not just a one-night stand he says, she’s his ride or die. He also likes when she rides on, “ride on yeah, lights off yeah.” Expensive gifts, Fendi lingerie and icy jewels, “Mi love yuh like really”, he says and that he’ll never hurt her, the way Chris Brown did Rihanna. Check out the rest of Jahmiel’s stirring lyrics below.

The music video is a simple yet creative presentation. In one scene Jahmiel sits in a room as his love interest stands in the background, she is heavily veiled in red drapery. Other shots go in and out to show glimpses of their passionate lovemaking, her face, body, the rain … all in dimmed hues, the ‘light’s are off’.

Watch it here…

Source: Dancehallmag