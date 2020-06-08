Masicka Keeps Killing In New Single ‘Winning Streak’: Listen

The money-making Genasyde singer Masicka could get used to a life of family, house on the hill, money, and girls on his linen sheets.

By percental assessment, Masicka probably sings about money more than anything else. So, it came as no surprise when the Young Millionaire artiste released another money-wealthy inspired song on June 3, 2020, entitled Winning Streak.

A newbie to the sweet and high life, Javaun ‘Masicka’ Fearon has even ‘sugar’ envious of his winning streak. At 26 years old he is traveling above the clouds in the stratosphere, experiencing a life he enjoys and hopes to continue. Always rouging for his family, Masicka hopes to continue his steak of wealth with his extended family.

In his usual lyrically potent delivery, he describes his interface with the females; toasting his proven prowess and unfailing record of success. Here he crushes the road like his clothes not pressed, satisfying the ladies on his way to earning more cash – ‘no skinning teeth’, just focused on the bank-notes and doing his best.

The ‘Genasyde’ goes on to address his enemies and detractors, like Demarco, who didn’t believe his craft would excel and scale the heights of the dancehall totem pole. Perhaps, Demarco’s words from six years ago were on Masicka’s mind as he readied this track for release.

He “keeps killing,” not addressing the haters directly, he outlines his prestige and status, giving hints of what hard work and a militant work ethic have caused him to achieve. He is prepared to do what is necessary to never be broke again; positioned and ready to move on to the next in his winning streak.

Though expected of him, his uncommon flow is a reminder of his elevated ability to produce flows so slick in styles, with unexpecting levels of metaphors not regularly on offer in the dancehall industry.

Perhaps, he understands the principles of speaking or declaring prophetically over his life. Whatever his motivation, we are bound to see the results, as history continues to record the life of the Time Will Tell deejay.

Source: Dancehallmag