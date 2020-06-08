Vybz Kartel & Sikka Rymes Team Up For New Music Video, ‘Heavyweight’: Watch

The Gaza camp has thrilled Dancehall fans once again with the release of the music video for Sikka Rymes and Vybz Kartel’s single, Heavyweight.

The music video was debuted on Sikka’s YouTube channel yesterday.

Heavyweight, which was first released in March, focuses on the appeal of plus-sized women in the Dancehall and Jamaican space.

The high-resolution video is centered on the “thick” physique of the women featured in the video, fitting for the song’s title. Transitioning between gym and beach scenes, the video serves as the visual accompaniment to Vybz Kartel and Sikka’s lyrics.

Although Vybz Kartel has denounced the importance of YouTube views, Heavyweight – produced by One Don Records – has racked up over 530,000 views since its initial upload to Vybz Kartel’s YouTube channel in March. The music video now has over 67,000 views and steadily increases daily.

Both Gaza artistes have recently achieved milestones, the latest of which is Vybz Kartel’s upcoming 16-track album, Of Dons and Divas, scheduled for release on June 26. The artiste’s new album comes on the heels of his gold-certified record, Fever and the arrival of the physical gold plaque, which was seen by the incarcerated deejay via email two days ago. The renowned hit was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in February.

Watch Heavyweight below.

Source: Dancehallmag