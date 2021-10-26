Jah Cure to remain in Amsterdam Lock-Up until Jan. 2022

The Council Chamber of the Amsterdam Court has extended the pre-trial detention for Reggae singer Jah Cure, until January 2022.

This in relation to to an alleged stabbing incident involving a Promoter, in the Netherlands.

He was arrested on October 1.

He’s charged with suspected of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault.

Jah Cure, real name Siccature Alcock, is known for hits such as “Unconditional Love”, “Reflection”, “What Will It take” and many other singles.

The entertainer who spent his 43rd birthday in jail on October 11, also teased music via his Instagram earlier this month.