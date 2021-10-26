Adele Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart

Billboard reports that Adele jumps from No. 16 to No. 1 on the Artist 100 chart dated Oct. 30, reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time since 2016.

Her latest effort, “Easy On Me” soars to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its first full week of tracking with 65 million radio airplay audience impressions, 53.9 million U.S. streams and 74,000 downloads sold in the week ending Oct. 21, according to MRC Data, following its Oct. 14 release.

She scores her fifth Hot 100 leader, after “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You” (both in 2011), “Set Fire to the Rain” (2012) and “Hello” (2015-16).

Per Billboard, Adele last ruled the Artist 100 in March 2016, when her LP 25 spent its 10th week atop the Billboard 200 and “Hello,” its lead single, held in the Hot 100’s top 10. Adele adds her 11th total week atop the Artist 100 (which began in July 2014).

Drake dips to No. 3 after 36 weeks atop the Artist 100, as his former Billboard 200 leader Certified Lover Boy ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (83,000 units).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com