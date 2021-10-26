Adele Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart

Billboard reports that Adele jumps from No. 16 to No. 1 on the Artist 100 chart dated Oct. 30, reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time since 2016.

Her latest effort, “Easy On Me” soars to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its first full week of tracking with 65 million radio airplay audience impressions, 53.9 million U.S. streams and 74,000 downloads sold in the week ending Oct. 21, according to MRC Data, following its Oct. 14 release.

She scores her fifth Hot 100 leader, after “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You” (both in 2011), “Set Fire to the Rain” (2012) and “Hello” (2015-16).

Per Billboard, Adele last ruled the Artist 100 in March 2016, when her LP 25 spent its 10th week atop the Billboard 200 and “Hello,” its lead single, held in the Hot 100’s top 10. Adele adds her 11th total week atop the Artist 100 (which began in July 2014).

Drake dips to No. 3 after 36 weeks atop the Artist 100, as his former Billboard 200 leader Certified Lover Boy ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (83,000 units).