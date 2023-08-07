Jack Sparrow the Pirate Arrested and Charged with Robbery in St Ann

46-year-old Winston Richmond, otherwise called ‘Pirate’ or ‘ Jack Sparrow’, a Store Worker of Ocho Rios in St Ann, has been arrested and charged with Robbery With Aggregation and Wounding With Intent.

Richmond was charged on the weekend, arising from an incident in the Ocho Rios Food Market on Sunday, July 9.

Reports are that about 11:45pm, Richmond went to the market place, crept up on the man, and hit him several times in his head with a piece of iron pipe.

Richmond then robbed his victim of an undetermined sum of cash and his cellphone.

A report was made to the police followed by which an investigation was carried out, and Richmond arrested, and charged on Saturday, August 5.

