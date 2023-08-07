St Catherine Man Charged for Raping his Own Friend

A St Catherine man who allegedly raped his female friend after she allowed him to stay at her home, has been arrested and charged with Rape.
He has been identified as 20-year-old Andre Collman, of Brown Lane in Central Village, St Catherine.
Reports are that about 6:35am, on Thursday, July 27, Collman who was staying at his female friend’s house, allegedly raped her.
A report was made to the police and following an investigation, Collman turned himself over to the police and was charged on Friday, August 4.