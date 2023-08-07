Teenager Charged for Gun Attack on Business Operator in Portmore, St Catherine

The St Catherine police are reporting that they have laid criminal charges against an 18-year-old youth, in connection with a gun attack on a business operator, at his business establishment in Portmore, on Thursday, June 29.
Facing charges of Assault at Common Law and Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon is, Kawasi Smith of Portmore Villas, in Gregory Park, St Catherine.
Reports are that about 8:27pm, the business man was at his business place, when Smith and another man reportedly went to the location and pulled a firearm on him.
The businessman pulled his license firearm and fired several shots in their direction, resulting in the gunmen dropping their firearm and fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned and following an investigation, Smith who later turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds, was arrested under police guard, and subsequently charged.