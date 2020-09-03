It’s Election Day, September 3, 2020

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it is fully prepared for the vote. There are 1.9 million Jamaicans on the voters’ list. The electors will vote to elect 63 Members of Parliament from among 139 candidates nominated to contest the vote. The JLP and PNP each nominated 63 candidates and 13 Independent candidates were nominated.

Voting will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This is the first election held during a pandemic. Special conditions have been made for all electors and the EOJ says it is also prepared to receive Jamaicans who are in quarantine and those who are in isolation because they have been confirmed COVID-19 positive. Those ill or considered ill from COVID-19 are asked to go to the polls preferably between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Elderly people will be given priority in getting into the polling stations all day Thursday.

The EOJ is reminding electors to take along their Voter IDs but if they don’t have them, electors will still be able to vote after checks are made on their identities.

EOJ is also asking everyone to wear a mask, stay six feet away from others at the polling station. Inside there will be procedures, including sanitizing hands as part of the fight against the respiratory ailment.

Electors who are still unclear where to vote, may check the Electoral Commission of Jamaica’s website at www.ecj.com.jm and click on ‘Check my status’ on the homepage to find out at which polling station they are to cast their ballot.