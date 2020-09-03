‘Blacks’ Charged For House-Breaking And Larceny

Arrested - Mckoy's News
Twenty-seven-year-old Roderick Barnett, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of Brown’s Town, St  Ann has been charged for House-Breaking and Larceny following an incident that occurred on Sunset Boulevard, Retreat Heights in Trelawny on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Reports are that the complainant locked the doors to his home and left. Shortly after, he was alerted through his home security system of a break-in. He alerted the Police, who responded; a search was conducted and the accused was reportedly found hiding inside the dwelling. He was arrested and later charged.

His court date is to be finalised.

