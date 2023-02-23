Illegal Firearms Seized in Westmoreland Operation

Illegal Firearms Seized in Westmoreland – Two firearms, including a high-powered rifle, were taken during a major operation by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JATGF) in Lennox Bigwoods, Westmoreland.
According to a police source, there has been a recent upsurge in criminal activities in the Lennox Bigwoods community.
On February 3, the police reported that thieves stole an ATM from a service station in Darliston.
The thieves broke into the machine and made off with an estimated $8 million.
On Tuesday afternoon, thieves challenged the police after taking over $2 million from a supermarket in the area. A civilian was injured during the crossfire.