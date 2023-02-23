Man Killed, Two Injured in St James Crash

A man is now dead, following a motor vehicle accident on the Rose Hall main road in St James on Wednesday night.
The accident, which involves Toyota Corolla and a Nissan Wingroad occurred near the Spot Valley intersection.
The now-deceased was traveling in the Toyota, which caught fire after the crash Following the collision, he was seen bleeding heavily on the road. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Two people who were travelling in the Wingroad suffered injuries and were hospitalized.
Investigations continue.