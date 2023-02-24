Barber Commits Suicide in St Catherine

Detectives attached to the Above Rock police station in St Catherine are probing the death of a popular Barber, who is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging himself at his home, in Above Rock community on Thursday afternoon, February 23.
He has been identified so far only as ‘Sanjay’ of the same address.
Reports are that about 4:10 p.m., a relative of the now-deceased went in search of him and discovered his body, which was hanging from a upper section of his room.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, ‘Sanjay’ was discovered hanging from a piece of wire which was tied around his neck and suspended from the upper part of the house.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.