Illegal Firearm Seized in Denham Town

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Swift actions by the Denham Town police led to the seizure of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, along with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds, at the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Bentley Lane in Kingston, on Thursday, May 12.

Reports by the police are that about 9:45 p.m., a group of men opened fire at a team of officers who were on patrol in the area.

The fire was returned and the men fled the area, leaving the weapon behind. The police say several searches were conducted in the area to apprehend the men, who may have been shot and injured during the confrontation.