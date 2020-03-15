March Charged with Murder in Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Twenty-five-year-old Romario Powell, otherwise called ” Marco” of 15 Bryce Hill Lane, Kingston 7, has been charged with the murder of Kevin Barrett, a plumber of Beaumont Road, August Town, in Kingston, who was shot to death on April 1, 2019.

Reports from the August Town police are that about 7:15 a.m., Barrett was walking along the roadway, when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting him several times, before escaping in a neighboring community.

The police were summoned and Barrett was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched, and the accused was held last week on March 5, and subsequently charged on March 9th. He is booked to appear in court on a later date.