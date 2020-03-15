Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Mount Salem, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): One illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized along the main street in Mount Salem, St James, on Thursday, March 12.

No one has been arrested in connection with this latest seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 12:30 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol along the main street, when they carry out the search of a fencing.

During the search the lawmen discovered a .40 caliber Sig SP 2430 pistol, fitted with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges.