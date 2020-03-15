Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Mount Salem, St James

Westmoreland Man Held
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): One illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized along the main street in Mount Salem, St James, on Thursday, March 12.

No one has been arrested in connection with this latest seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 12:30 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol along the main street, when they carry out the search of a fencing.

During the search the lawmen discovered a  .40 caliber Sig SP 2430 pistol, fitted with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....