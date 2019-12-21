Iggy Azalea Parted Ways from Playboi Carti Despite Pregnancy Rumors

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti announced their split.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti relationship have been going strong while being together since September 2018. The couple had lived together, and rumors revealed that the “Fancy” rapper was pregnant with a baby for Playboi Carti due early next year. But things have gone sour, and just days after Iggy dismissed the pregnancy rumors, she informed the world she is newly single.

On her Instagram post on Friday that has since been deleted, the Australian artist posted: “I’m single.” On Monday, she conspicuously posted a photo of herself in a dance rehearsal showing off her clearly flat stomach, letting us know there is no bun in the oven. Iggy has yet to elaborate on her new relationship status, and Carti rarely ever posts on social media.

This past summer, Carti told FADER that it was pretty much love at first sight when he and Iggy got together. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” the “Woke Up Like This” rapper said. “It was over with.”

The two even had fans thinking they were engaged in July when Iggy, 29, was showing off a diamond ring in an interview. It has been quite a week for them to go from rumors of becoming parents to possibly throwing the whole relationship away. The good news is that Iggy deleted the suspicious announcement, so maybe she and Carti, 23, are trying to work things out behind the scenes.