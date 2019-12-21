Crime: Teenager Shot Dead in Steer Town, St Ann

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Teenager Shot Dead – A St Ann teenager was shot and killed by a gunman in Greenwich Acres in the parish on Wednesday, December 18.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Michael Webb, a resident of Clarke Avenue in Ewarton, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 3.30 p.m., Webb was standing along the roadway when he was pounced upon by a gunman who brandished his firearm and shot him several times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were alerted and on their arrival at the scene, Webb’s bullet-riddled body was found along the roadway.

He later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The police have been maintaining a presence in the area to restore order. No motive for the killing has been established.