Crime: Teenager Shot Dead in Steer Town, St Ann

Spot Valley Gunshot Victim Dies at Hospital
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Teenager Shot Dead A St Ann teenager was shot and killed by a gunman in Greenwich Acres in the parish on Wednesday, December 18.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Michael Webb, a resident of Clarke Avenue in Ewarton, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 3.30 p.m., Webb was standing along the roadway when he was pounced upon by a gunman who brandished his firearm and shot him several times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were alerted and on their arrival at the scene, Webb’s bullet-riddled body was found along the roadway.

He later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The police have been maintaining a presence in the area to restore order. No motive for the killing has been established.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Iggy Azalea Parted Ways from Playboi Carti Despite Pregnancy Rumors
Iggy Azalea Parted Ways from Playboi Carti Despite Pregnancy Rumors
Crime: Teenager Shot Dead in Steer Town, St Ann
Crime: Teenager Shot Dead in Steer Town, St Ann
Miss World, Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, is back home In Jamaica
Miss World, Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, is back home In Jamaica
Sports: Caribbean Boxing Champs hailed a success
Sports: Caribbean Boxing Champs hailed a success
Business: Scotiabank, Visa innovation partners
Business: Scotiabank, Visa innovation partners
Crime: Ex-Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean indicted for murder of Atatiana Jefferson
Crime: Ex-Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean indicted for murder of Atatiana Jefferson

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....