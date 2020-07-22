Huge Crowd at Courthouse as Family Members of Tamara Geddes Appear on Murder Charges

A large gathering of citizens from several communities in Trelawny was converged outside the Falmouth courthouse on Wednesday morning, July 22, to get a glimpse of the four women who were arrested in relation to the June 19 killing of Tamara Geddes in Reserve, Falmouth, Trelawny.

Those appearing in court on Wednesday to answer to the charges in relation to Tamara’s death are: her sister Nadeen Geddes; nieces, Shanice Ruddock, and a teen who cannot be named, and Tashan Young of Salt Spring in St James.

It is alleged that Nadeen Geddes paid over money to Young to hire a hitman to kill her sister Tamara with whom she had frequent domestic disputes.

Tamara was shot dead at her home by a man who broke in, robbed her of phones and cash, then demanded sex and she refused.

Police investigations later led to the arrest of Nadeen Geddes, and Nadeen’s two daughters, Shanice Ruddock and another who cannot be named as she is under 18.

The hitman is now being sought by the police. Residents from the Reserve community where the incident happened were very vocal outside the courthouse. Some called for the death penalty or life imprisonment for the accused.

Many also gathered to take photos and videos on their smartphones. The accused were remanded into custody, with a September date for them to reappear in court.