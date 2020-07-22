Cops Say “Prekeh Boy” was Leader of Gang Responsible for at least 12 Murders

Police have given more details about the shooting death, this morning of one of Jamaica’s most wanted, 25-year-old Delano Wilmot, otherwise called ‘Prekeh Boy’, of Cambridge, St. James.

McKoy’s news earlier reported that Prekeh Boy was shot and killed by the members of the security forces in Cambridge, in an early morning operation.

Police said one M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident.

According to a police release Wednesday afternoon, Wilmot, the reputed leader of the ‘Retrieve Gang’, was listed as wanted following the murder of Mark Williams in June 2016. Since then, the gang has been linked to no fewer than 12 murders and 11 shootings, which include shootings at police officers within St. James.

The latest murder allegedly carried out by members of the gang was the killing of Allster Godfrey in Catadupa, St. James on July 9, 2020.

Several operations were carried out by lawmen during the State of Public Emergency between 2018 and 2019 to apprehend Wilmott and members of the gang, but they managed to elude capture.

On November 12, 2018, Richard Anderson – who was a member of the Retrieve Gang and wanted in the Kingston East Division – was killed during an operation in St. James to apprehend Wilmot; a Panther Arms A15 rifle was seized during the incident. Wilmot is believed to have been injured during that operation.

Members of the security forces continue their efforts to dismantle gangs in and around the parish and are calling on citizens to share any information they have on gang activities by calling Crime Stop at 311.