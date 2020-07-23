Several Officers Promoted to the Rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police

Former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Raymond Wilson, is among seven Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) who have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) with effect from July 1, 2020.

DSP Wilson, is presently the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Welfare Director, based at the Office of the Commissioner of Police. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Bachelor of Laws Degree.

Coleridge Minto, the former Director of Safety and Security in schools at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, has also been promoted to DSP. Minto is presently head of security at the Office of the Governor-General. He is the holder of an Executive Masters of Business Administration, a Masters in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Laws Degree and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He is also a Justice of the Peace for the parish of St. Andrew.

Meanwhile, St. George Jackson, who previously headed the Island Special Constabulary Force Association, is also among those promoted. He is currently serving in the Kingston Western Division as operations officer.

The other officers promoted are:

John Badley, B, Attornery at Law – Legal Affairs Division

Radcliffe Gordon,B, Attornery at Law – CISOCA

Charles Cain, – St. Catherine South

Merna Ferguson- Area One Headquarters

The officers have been appointed by the Governor-General on the advice of the Police Service Commission.