Housekeeper Charged for House Breaking and Larceny

Housekeeper Charged for House Breaking: Twenty-year-old Joel Parkinson, a housekeeper of Greenside District in Falmouth, Trelawny was arrested and charged with House Breaking and Larceny, stemming from an incident in his community on Monday, October 31.

A man reportedly locked his dwelling house about 7:30 a.m. and left for work. Upon his return about 6:00 p.m., he discovered his house broken into and several items missing, including US and Jamaican cash, and a brown Jeep cross bag. A report was made to the police.

On Wednesday, December 07, Parkinson was seen by a neighbour in Falmouth, with the brown Jeep cross bag. He was apprehended by citizens and handed over to the police.

Parkinson gave a caution statement to the police, admitting to the crime and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

