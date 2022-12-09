St. Ann Man Charged for Wounding with Intent

A male customer service representative has been charged with Wounding with Intent after he inflicted several stab wounds to a woman in Orange Hill, St. Ann on Sunday, December 04.

Charged is 29-year-old Demani Newland of Liberty Valley in Brown’s Town, St. Ann.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., Newland was a woman’s house doing construction work, when an argument developed between them. During the dispute, Newland used a knife to stab the woman several times to her upper body. The police were summoned, and the woman taken to hospital, where she was admitted.

Newland was apprehended at the scene and later charged.

