High Schooler DVNII Shows “Different Style”

High Schooler DVNII is showing the world what she’s made of in her high energy single “Different Style”. Produced by Outta Space Records, the track was officially released on February 1, 2023.
“I had a group of friends who were making and releasing music and they suggested that I record a song. Steel Chest was who they recommended,” the artiste highlighted about the track’s origin.
As her debut single, the track has been receiving great feedback, garnering true support from friends and strangers alike.
“Getting such a positive response to the song has been a surreal experience,” she expressed, adding, “I hope to become one of the best. I want to make music to cater to all audiences and represent not only myself well but my family, friends and country.”
At just 16 years old, DVNII, born Danielle Wright, is already headed down a path of musical success. The Manchester High School student is striking the balance between her studies and career, with the well-needed support of her family and schoolmates behind her. From prep and high school choirs to releasing her own music, she has been involved in the art for pretty much all her life.
“I feel like music has always been a part of me; I always had an artistic and creative mind and music has always been my way of expressing it,” the artiste stated.
Aspiring to work with big name acts such as Koffee, Stalk Ashley and Valiant, the young artiste is focused on getting her career going and building her brand.
“I’m currently working on more music and focusing on my education, as I have CXC exams in May. There’s definitely more that I’m bringing to the table as it pertains to my music and I’m so excited to show the world who DVNII is,” she revealed.
“Different Style” is currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.