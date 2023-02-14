Chance the Rapper Wants to be Introduced to more Jamaican Artists

American artist Chance The Rapper is clearly a fan of Jamaican music, and wants his social media followers to introduce him to some new local tunes.
On Saturday afternoon, he took to Twitter to make his request, noting that he is open to all ages and genres of Jamaican music.
“Can someone put me on to some of their favorite songs from Jamaican Artists. It can be new or old, widely popular or hidden gems. Reggae, Dancehall, Riddim, mento literally whatever. Just need some music,” he said.
The responses ranged from Vybz Kartel, to Masicka, Dexta Daps, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Aidonia and of course reggae greats like Bob Marley and Sizzla Kalonji.
Sure enough, proud locals did not hesitate
Chance The Rapper whose real name is Chancellor Johnathan Bennett released his debut mixtape 10 Day 2012. He began to gain mainstream recognition in 2013 after releasing his second mixtape, Acid Rap. He then released his third mixtape, Coloring Book 2016, which garnered further critical acclaim and attention. It earned him three Grammy Awards, including the award for Best Rap Album. Upon winning, it became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award, and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. His debut studio album The Big Day was released in 2019.