Kranium Graces Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC

Dancehall artist Kranium was a featured guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC on Friday where he performed Special Woman— one of the singles off his latest EP titled In Too Deep.
In his introduction, Clarkson described the Jamaican singer as “a Platinum-selling artist whose music combines Reggae, R&B and Dancehall into one awesome package…”
In Too Deep consists of seven tracks and made its debut on November 18, 2022 on the Atlantic Records label. The other songs on the project include: Without You (featuring Queen Naija), Paranoid, No Regret, 6ex In The Morning, Early In The Morning and Wi Deh Yah.
To promote the EP, Kranium will be touring sections of the UK, Canada and the United States.
This begins on the 29th in Birmingham followed by Oxford on the 30th and London on the 31st. He then heads to Manchester on April 2, Halifax, Canada on April 8, Boston, Massachusetts on April 20 and Brooklyn, New York on May 18.
Kranium, who was born in Montego Bay, St. James, migrated to the United States at 12. His Gold-certified single Nobody Has to Know which was originally released in 2013, was re-released in 2015 to feature American rapper Ty Dolla $ign. The video for that version has so far amassed 119 million views on YouTube.
Nobody Has To Know, which was produced by Lamar Michael Reynolds of PLMR Productions, peaked at No. 44 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. It was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in September 2019 for sales of more than 500,000 copies. It also copped a gold certification in Canada, after selling 40,000 copies, and silver in the UK with sales of more than 200,000.