Recording Artiste Xample Releases Song on Valentine’s Day

Recording artiste Xample is gearing up to release a new love song titled “Goodbye My Love.” Produced by Sabaster Muzik, the track will officially be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14.
“This song is about persons who may have struggled or anyone who is currently struggling emotionally in their relationship; whether its not working or it just fell apart at a time when they needed it the most. It’s about love and heartbreak. Sometimes you have to love someone enough to let them go and even with the hurt just say goodbye respectfully,” the artiste explained.
Coming from a personal experience, he was able to make a sincere connection to the track and poured his own heart and soul into the lyrics.
“The first time I heard the instruments on this track, it grabbed my attention. I was at a point in my life where I was going through a breakup. I heard the beat and I just started writing. This inspired me to express my own feelings and experience through music,” he elaborated.
So far, there has been some positive feedback ahead of the release, with fans giving expressing their love for the track’s relatability, as well as catchy hooks.
“Love is a wonderful thing but we often experience hurt in any relationship. I hope that listeners can relate and connect with this song and use my music as a way to tell their own story,” the artiste highlighted.
Currently based in Los Angeles, the St. Thomas native has been on his musical journey since 2005, when he started out as a writer. His first official recording was done in 2012.
“My style of music reflects real life experiences that people go through in life everyday, including myself. My music speaks to what is happening within us and around us,” he highlighted.
With previous releases such as “Ride On” “Gyal Problem”, “One Phone Call” and “Feel Some Type Of Way”, there is much more coming from the artiste in 2023 and beyond.
“What’s next for me is to keep writing, recording and releasing solid music that people all over the world can use as a medium to express themselves. The aim is to deliver good content consistently which will continue to elevate in the music industry,” the artiste stated.
“Goodbye My Love” will be available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.