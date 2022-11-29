Higgler Charged with Assault and Illegal Possession of Firearm

Higgler Charged with Assault: Twenty-nine-year-old Ashann Lewis, a higgler of Portsmouth, Waterford, St. Catherine has been charged with Assault at Common-law and Illegal Possession of Firearm, stemming from an incident that occurred in his community on Tuesday, November 22.

Reports are that about 11:15 p.m., Lewis allegedly approached a group of men, who were sitting inside a park and pointed a gun at one of them. The man reportedly ran to escape injury and reported the incident to the police.

Lewis was later apprehended and charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

