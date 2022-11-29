St. Ann Mason Charged with Rape and Grievous Sexual Assault

Mason Charged with Rape: A 34-year-old mason has been charged after he reportedly raped a bar operator in Dunns River Hills, St. Ann on Thursday, November 17.
Charged with Rape and Grievous Sexual Assault is Huggart Moncrief of Windsor Road, St. Ann.
Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., the woman closed her establishment. Moncrief, who was allegedly there for hours requested transport assistance from her. Whilst the car was in motion, Moncrief reportedly pulled up the handbrake and dragged the woman from the vehicle. He then proceeded to rape and sexually assaulted her.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. Moncrief was subsequently arrested and charged following being pointed out on an identification parade.
Moncrief’s court date is not yet finalised.