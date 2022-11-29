Decapitated Body Found in Spanish Town

Leave a Comment / By / November 29, 2022

Decapitated Body Found: An unidentified man’s decapitated body was discovered in Eltham, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Monday morning.

Residents discovered the body wrapped in a tarpaulin and alerted the police.

The body was then taken to the morgue after the scene of the crime investigators searched the area for evidence.

In comparison to the 86 homicides registered during the same period in 2021, the St. Catherine North police division reported 130 murders as of November 24.

A public emergency that is in place for the division will end at midnight on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com