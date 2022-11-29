Decapitated Body Found in Spanish Town

Decapitated Body Found: An unidentified man’s decapitated body was discovered in Eltham, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Monday morning.
Residents discovered the body wrapped in a tarpaulin and alerted the police.
The body was then taken to the morgue after the scene of the crime investigators searched the area for evidence.
In comparison to the 86 homicides registered during the same period in 2021, the St. Catherine North police division reported 130 murders as of November 24.
A public emergency that is in place for the division will end at midnight on Tuesday.